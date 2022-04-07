Dublin man facing trial on garda endangerment charge

Leon Cullen (27) is accused of colliding with an unmarked garda car. Photo: Collins Courts

A driver accused of endangering the lives of gardaí after he allegedly collided with an unmarked garda car has been sent for trial.

Leon Cullen (27) was served with a book of evidence when he appeared before Swords District Court.

The accused, with an address at Snowdrop Walk in Darndale, is charged with endangerment at the R132 Turvey roundabout in Donabate on August 27, 2021.

It is alleged that Mr Cullen intentionally collided with an official unmarked garda vehicle which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to others.

Mr Cullen also faces a number of counts of dangerous driving on the same date.

He is facing trial by judge and jury in the circuit court after the DPP ruled that the allegations were too serious for the district court.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey gave the accused the formal alibi caution.

The judge also ordered a videocopy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

Mr Cullen was remanded on bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice in May. He has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Cullen must sign on at Coolock garda station, stay out of Balbriggan, and provide gardaí with a mobile number and be contactable at all times.