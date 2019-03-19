Dublin man charged with possessing submachine gun remanded in custody

A DUBLIN man court charged with possessing a submachine gun and assaulting gardaí last week has been further remanded in custody.

A DUBLIN man court charged with possessing a submachine gun and assaulting gardaí last week has been further remanded in custody.

Derek Devoy, 36, was arrested on March 11 after gardaí received reports of shots being fired at about 4.45pm at Poppintree Avenue in Ballymun, Dublin.

Armed Support Units were dispatched to the scene.

However, he was arrested by unarmed gardaí and a firearm was recovered at a house on Cranogue Road, Ballymun, Dublin.

He was brought to Ballymun Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The area around the house was sealed off due and the Defence Forces carried out a controlled explosion to make the scene safe.

Mr Devoy, with an address at Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun, was remanded in custody after a court appearance on March 16.

He faces one charge under the Firearms Act for possessing a RAK PM63 gun with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury. He also has two charges under Section 19 of the Public Order Act for assaulting a garda and a garda sergeant on the same date.

Mr Devoy, who made no reply when charged, faced his second hearing on Tuesday when his case came before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

He was further remanded in custody to appear again at the same court on April 2 next.

Online Editors