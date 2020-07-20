Dublin man charged with murder of Derek Reddin in Loughlinstown

A man has appeared in court today charged with the murder of a Dublin man in Loughlinstown last October.

Andrew Lacey (32), from Riverside in Loughlinstown, appeared before judge Ann Watkin at Dun Laoghaire District Court.

He was charged with the murder of Derek Reddin (31) at the junction of Loughlinstown Drive and Cherry Court on the night of October 14 last year.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, after being stabbed, and two men were arrested by gardai a short time later.

Lacey made no reply to the charge when it was put to him.

Wearing white runners, dark blue jeans, a light grey sweatshirt, and with his face covered with a face mask, Lacey stood silently in the court with his hands behind his back during the short hearing.

Barrister Rob Crawley, appearing for Niall O’Connor solicitors, applied for legal aid.

Lacey was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill Court next Friday.

