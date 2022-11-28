| 7.2°C Dublin

Dublin man caught with child abuse material after gardaí intercept ‘child sex doll’ avoids jail

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Expand

Sonya McLean

A man who was caught with 35 images of child abuse material after gardaí intercepted the delivery of what was considered a child sex doll has been given a 12-month suspended sentence.

Joel Davantes (56) of Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to being in possession of child pornography on October 25, 2019.

