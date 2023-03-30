| 10.8°C Dublin

Dublin man caught with 4,000 vile child abuse images and videos avoids jail

Judge Martin Nolan said Paul O'Carroll (45) was unlikely to reoffend and had good insight into his wrongdoing

Jessica Magee

A man found in possession of around 4,000 images and videos of child abuse has avoided a jail sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Paul O'Carroll (45) pleaded guilty to possessing 3,910 images and 376 movie files of child abuse at his home on Delaford Avenue, Knocklyon, Dublin 16 on August 4, 2017.

