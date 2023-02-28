| 5.8°C Dublin

Dublin man caught holding €300k of ketamine ‘to pay off failed business debt’ is jailed

Dawood Aziz (37) told gardaí he became involved as a way of clearing that debt he had accrued

Sonya McLean

A man who said he was holding a large amount of ketamine in order to pay off a debt he had run up because of a failed business venture has been jailed.

Dawood Aziz (37) of Valley Drive, Druid Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of €300,360 worth of ketamine and possession of a mobile phone for use in connection with a drug trafficking offence at Robinhood Industrial Estate, Dublin 22, on November 10, 2020. 

