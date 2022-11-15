| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

latest Dublin man appears in court over altercation during Irish National Party conference at Lough Erne resort

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen. Expand

Close

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen.

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen.

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen.

Garrett Hargan

A man has appeared at Omagh Magistrates’ Court charged with being in possession of a hammer and attempting to commit grievous bodily harm at Lough Erne resort in Enniskillen.

The incident occurred at a conference organised by the Irish National Party.

Most Watched

Privacy