Dublin man appears in court on charges of corruption and perverting the course of justice

Robin Schiller

A Dublin man has appeared in court on charges of corruption and perverting the course of justice after being extradited from Spain.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (25) was brought before a sitting of Dublin district court on Thursday evening where gardaí objected to him being granted bail.

