Dublin man appears in court charged with murder of teenager Conor O’Brien

A Dublin man has appeared in court charged with the murder of teenager Conor O'Brien last week.

The 19-year-old was discovered with a gunshot wound to his chest outside the property where he was living on the Trim Road, Enfield, in Co Meath.

This afternoon Earl McKevitt (50) was brought before Carlow District Court charged with Conor O'Brien's murder.

The accused, of Avondale Park in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, also faces five firearms charges arising from a separate incident earlier this week.

Det Sgt Lee Gavin, of Trim Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Mr McKevitt made no reply when the charge was put to him last night.

Det Sgt Gavin also asked that the charge sheet be amended to include the murder was contrary to common law "as provided for by Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1964".

The accused, who is unemployed, was also charged with five firearms offences relating to an incident at a Carlow hotel on Tuesday night.

This includes two offences relating to the possession of a 9mm HS model semi-automatic pistol, two offences relating to the possession of six rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition, and possession of a blade.

All offences are alleged to have happened at the Talbot Hotel in Graiguecullen, near Carlow Town, on August 31 last.

Det Gda Ian Roche, of Carlow Garda station, said the accused made no reply when these charges were put to him.

Judge Geraldine Carty granted the accused legal aid and also acceded to a defence request to have Mr McKevitt receive medical treatment while in custody.

He will appear in court next Friday via video link at Cloverhill district court.

Conor O'Brien's body was discovered at around 8.30am last Friday morning.

A post-mortem examination established that he had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Originally from Gorey in Wexford, Conor O’Brien was due to start a blacksmith course in Limerick next week.