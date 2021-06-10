Dublin man appears in court charged with murder of Gareth Hutch

A Dublin man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch in the capital’s city centre five years ago.

Thomas McConnell (35) was brought before a special sitting of Tallaght District Court this evening after being extradited from Turkey earlier today.

Detective Inspector Aidan Flanagan, of Mountjoy garda station, said he arrested the accused on foot of two arrest warrants at Dublin Airport this afternoon.

The accused was conveyed to Mountjoy garda station where at 3.12pm he was charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch outside the deceased’s flat in Dublin 1 in May 2016.

The court heard he made no reply when the charges were put to him.

Thomas McConnell, of Sillogue Gardens in Ballymun, Co Dublin, was remanded in custody to appear again before Cloverhill District Court via video-link next Thursday, June 17.

Defence solicitor Yvonne Banbury said her client would also be placed in quarantine.

Applying for legal aid, she said Thomas McConnell had been in custody abroad for the last 12 months and had not been in receipt of any money.

She also requested a copy of the arrest warrants in due course, saying her client could only be tried here on matters he had been extradited for.

The accused, wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans, did not address the court during the brief hearing.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the court again next week.

Gareth Hutch, a nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead while getting into his car outside the Avondale House complex on North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1, on May 24, 2016.

He suffered a number of gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three people are currently serving life sentences for the murder of Gareth Hutch.

Siblings Jonathan (35) and Regina Keogh (43), together with their pal Thomas Fox (33), were convicted at the Special Criminal Court in 2018 of the murder of Gareth Hutch.