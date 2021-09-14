Dublin man accused of possession of thousands of images of child pornography

A Dublin man has been sent for trial accused of possession of thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Andrew D’Arcy (47) had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared before Dublin District Court. Judge Bryan Smyth sent him forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr D’Arcy, from Grace Park Gardens, Drumcondra, Dublin, is charged with possession of 3,257 images and 347 videos on a date in September, 2017.

He is also charged with distribution of child pornography on a date unknown in August or September that year.

State solicitor Anna Bridgeman said the DPP consented to the accused being sent for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court.

There was consent to Mr D’Arcy being sent forward on existing bail terms, but to include a reduction of the requirement to sign on at a garda station from three times weekly to once.

Defence solicitor Tony Collier asked Judge Bryan Smyth to grant legal aid, to cover senior and junior counsel at trial. He said this was because of “the amount of images that are involved”.

The judge made the order and also told the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of Mr D’Arcy’s garda interview video.

He then gave the accused the formal notice that he had to provide any alibi details to the prosecution within 14 days.

Mr D’Arcy nodded to indicate that he understood this, and confirmed that his signature was on the bail bond.

His case was sent to the circuit court for mention on November 12. Mr D’Arcy has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges, which are under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Previously, Detective Garda Aoife O’Brien said the accused “made no reply” when he was charged at Raheny station.

Under bail conditions previously set, Mr D’Arcy, who is unemployed, must also have no internet access and not be unsupervised in the company of a person under the age of 18.

He also had to provide a mobile phone number to gardaí and be contactable.