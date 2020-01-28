Dublin man accused of fraudulently claiming dole while working at Garda HQ

A DUBLIN man has been accused of fraudulently claiming the dole while working as a civilian employee at the Garda headquarters.

Denis Curran, 56, with an address at Dunard Avenue, Dublin 7, faces 11 counts of theft and two charges under the Social Welfare Consolidation Act for making false declarations.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Sergeant Bryan Hunt said that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal of the case at district Court level. After hearing an outline of the allegations, Judge Bryan Smyth accepted jurisdiction.

It was alleged that on 11 occasions over 2019, the accused was granted social welfare benefits and twice on a date in August last year he made false declarations to the department.

He did not disclose that he had been working as a civilian member of staff at the Garda headquarters in the Phoenix Park, and at Mountjoy Garda station in Dublin city-centre, Garda Sergeant Hunt said.

The court heard it was alleged he obtained €2,466.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said he has been furnished with disclosure of prosecution evidence.

Legal aid was granted after the garda accepted the accused was not currently working.

An order for disclose of video interviews with the accused was also granted.

Mr Curran, who is on bail, has not yet indicated how he will plead. He was ordered to appear again in four weeks.

He had been arrested and charged at the Bridewell Garda station earlier this month. He was then granted station bail pending his court appearance today.

He made no reply when charged.

