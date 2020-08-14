Dublin man accused of attacking ex in front of her baby

A Dublin man has been accused of beating his ex-partner over the head, cutting her scalp, in an attack at her home.

Martin O'Loughlin (25) is alleged to have assaulted and injured the woman in front of her three-month-old baby.

He was granted bail under strict conditions and had his case adjourned at Dublin District Court.

Mr O'Loughlin, of Fortunestown Close, Tallaght, is charged with assault causing harm to the woman and criminal damage to property at an address in Drimnagh on July 25.

The court heard he was arr- ested outside the Kestrel pub in Walkinstown on that date and taken to Terenure garda station, where he was charged.

Objecting to bail, Garda Stephen Conroy told Judge Ann Ryan it was alleged the accused forced his way into the woman's house.

Gda Conroy said it was the prosecution's case that the accused then attacked her in the sitting room in front of her baby.

It was alleged he grabbed her around the neck, choked her and hit her on the head, causing cuts to her scalp.

It was further alleged that he threatened to kill her while holding a six-inch kitchen knife before taking her mobile phone and keys and leaving.

The woman had an open wound on her scalp and bruising and gave a description of the accused.

Gda Conroy said that due to the violent nature of the alleged attack, he feared that if granted bail the accused would interfere with the main witness, his ex partner.

Mr O'Loughlin had a key to the house as he used to live there, his lawyer said. He would stay out of the Dublin 12 area entirely if granted bail.

Judge Ryan said she would grant bail under "very tight and stringent conditions".

She said the court was concerned about the alleged attack.

Under bail terms, Mr O'Loughlin must sign on twice a week at a garda station, have no contact with the alleged victim and stay away from where she lives and Dublin 12.

Judge Ryan adjourned the case to a date in September for the directions of the DPP.

Herald