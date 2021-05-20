Dublin man (36) to go on trial accused of attempted murder of Derry police officer

A Dublin man is to stand trial next year on a charge of attempting to murder a police officer.

Sean Paul Farrell (36) appeared at Belfast Crown Court today via a video link from Maghaberry Prison.

After confirming his name, the accused was charged with attempting to murder a member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland on June 18, 2015.

From Stannaway Road in the Crumlin area of Dublin, Farrell entered a 'not guilty' plea to the charge. He also denied a charge of possessing an explosive substance - namely an under vehicle improvised explosive device - with intent to endanger life, on the same date.

Although no details of the alleged offences emerged at today's hearing, it is understood the charges relate to an incident at a police officer's home in Eglinton, Co Derry.

A Crown barrister told Judge Stephen Fowler QC that the prosecution's case was "ready to go" and that the trial will last an estimated four weeks.

Judge Fowler said he would review the case at the end of June, and set the date for trial as January 17, 2022.