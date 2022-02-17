Dublin man (25) who bit and threatened to have gardaí shot avoids jail

Leon Travers of Whitestown Drive, Mulhuddart at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he received a suspended sentence Photo: Collins Court

A MAN who bit a garda and threatened to have another killed while he was on bail for criminal damage has received a fully suspended sentence.

When Leon Travers (25) was arrested for an alleged public order offence in October 2018, he engaged in “aggressive” and threatening behaviour in a garda station and while being treated in hospital.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that in September 2017, Travers was involved in a fight which spilled into a service station, resulting in €365 of damage to the shop.

He was on bail for this offence at the time of the incidents in 2018.

Travers, of Whitestown Drive, Mulhuddart, Dublin, pleaded guilty threatening to kill a garda at Connolly Hospital and assaulting a garda at Blanchardstown garda station on October 29 and October 30, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Applegreen, Clonsilla Road on September 1, 2017.

At a previous hearing, Judge Martin Nolan indicated he intended to impose 150 hours of community service in lieu of a six-month prison sentence for the October 2018 incident.

Passing sentence yesterday, the judge noted Travers had been deemed unsuitable for community service.

He sentenced Travers to nine months imprisonment each for the offences in September 2017 and October 2018.

He ordered they run consecutively for a total sentence of 18 months and suspended that sentence in its entirety.

In his evidence, Detective Garda Alan Lynch told Elva Duffy BL, prosecuting, that in October 2018 Travers was aggressive and difficult with arresting gardaí who were taking him to hospital for a nose injury.

Both gardaí present felt Travers was trying to loosen his handcuffs to get hold of scissors in the treatment room. He told one garda he would stick it in her neck.

He told the other: “I’ll get a few of the kids to put a bullet in your head."

Travers then picked up a small fan from a table and threw it at the garda, striking her on the cheek.

The next morning, Travers lashed out at gardaí who were taking him to court.

When one garda put a hand on his shoulder, Travers bit his hand leaving a mark, the court heard.

The judge took into account a number of mitigating factors, including Travers’ lack of previous convictions.