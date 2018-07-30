Dublin man (23) pleads guilty to conspiracy to murder Gary Hanley

A DUBLIN man has admitted before the Special Criminal Court to his involvement in a plot to murder Gary Hanley, from Dublin's north inner city, last year.

A DUBLIN man has admitted before the Special Criminal Court to his involvement in a plot to murder Gary Hanley, from Dublin's north inner city, last year.

Luke Wilson (23) further admitted to unlawful possession of a 9mm Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life.

A trial date was set in October 2019 in the case of his co-accused Alan Wilson (39), of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8.

Two other co-accused, Luke Brannigan (37), from Bride Street, Dublin 8, and Joseph Kelly (35), from Kilworth Road in Drimnagh, have not yet indicated pleas to the charge.

The men are all charged with conspiracy to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State on dates between September 15 and November 6 last year.

Alan Wilson and Joseph Kelly are also charged to conspiracy to murder a person or persons unknown at the 74 Talbot Pub in Dublin, between September 11 and September 15 last year.

This morning, before the Special Criminal Court, Luke Wilson, with an address at Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder Mr Hanley.

He further admitted to possession of a 9mm Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue in Fairview on November 6 last year.

Wearing black top and tracksuit bottoms, Wilson stood in the dock when the charges were put to him and replied "guilty" to the two counts.

It is expected that his sentence hearing will take place tomorrow.

In relation to Luke Brannigan, defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC said a number of items of disclosure remained outstanding.

Mr O'Higgins said Mr Brannigan's legal team was not yet in a position to give advices and he asked for the case to be adjourned to a date in October.

In relation to Mr Kelly, Giollaiosa O Lideadha SC, also asked for the matter to be adjourned to a date in October.

Defence lawyer Cathal O Braonain BL, for Alan Wilson, asked that a trial date be set, saying the case could take up to 10 weeks.

Prosecution barrister Sean Gillane SC accepted there was a lot of audio and CCTV footage in the case, and if there were legal challenges to the evidence, the case may take some time.

Judge Hunt set a trial date of October 7, 2019 for the trial of Alan Wilson and he remanded him in custody until that date.

Judge Hunt asked Mr O Braonain to let the court know "sooner rather than later" if there was any change of mind.

A mention date was set in January 2019 to resolve any legal or disclosure issues which may arise.

Online Editors