Dublin footballer accused of assaulting player during match remanded on bail

A DUBLIN gaelic footballer accused of assaulting a player during a match has been remanded on continuing bail.

Cormac Costello (25), who was a spectator at a game when he allegedly struck the player, had the case against him adjourned in his absence at Dublin District Court.

Mr Cotsello, a key member of the county's five-in-a-row winning team, was excused from attending court today amid ongoing restrictions due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The accused, with an address at Lorcan Crescent in Santry, is charged with assault causing harm to Aodan Fee at Naomh Mearnog GAA in Portmarnock on July 6 last year.

This afternoon, a garda sergeant handed evidence of Mr Costello's arrest charge and caution in to court by certificate. She said she had served the accused's solicitor with a written outline of the prosecution's evidence.

The sergeant said the DPP had directed summary disposal of the case at district court level, subject to a judge considering the issue of jurisdiction. She said she was making enquiries to see if there was a medical report available.

Judge Cheatle asked why the case was listed for Dublin District Court instead of Swords and Mr Purcell said the alleged incident took place in Portmarnock but the accused had been charged in a city station.

Judge Cheatle adjourned the case to Swords District Court in September 14, for mention only, noting that the issue of jurisdiction was outstanding and a medical report awaited. Mr Costello was excused from attending.

Mr Purcell asked the judge to make a full disclosure order, to include video footage and statements.

The charge against Mr Costello is contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment on conviction on indictment.

The accused, who is the son of the county board’s CEO John Costello, was granted bail at Coolock Garda Station after he was charged there earlier this month.

He met gardai by appointment as part of the investigation into the alleged one-punch assault during the club match last July.

It is understood Mr Costello was in the crowd and not involved on the pitch during the Division 2 AFL game between his club Whitehall Colmcille and hosts Naomh Mearnog.

The game, a Saturday evening fixture on July 6, was being played in Portmarnock.

During the second-half an altercation occurred and a Naomh Mearnog player was allegedly punched once in the face.

The alleged victim suffered a cut lip and was bleeding.

He was treated for his injuries and a complaint was later made to gardai who launched an investigation into the incident.

It’s understood that as part of the inquiry gardai have also reviewed camera footage of the game.

Cormac Costello has won five All-Ireland Senior Football Championships with Dublin as well as seven Leinster titles and five National Football Leagues.

He was also a member of the All-Ireland winning U-21 team in 2014.

In his second senior football championship final he came off the bench against Mayo, scoring three points and playing a central role as Dublin claimed the Sam Maguire in the 2016 replay.

