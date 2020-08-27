Dublin creche business hit by raft of personal injury lawsuits

A raft of personal injury lawsuits have been initiated against a crèche business over the alleged mistreatment of children.

Eleven cases were filed against the Hyde & Seek chain between Monday and Thursday of this week.

The actions are the first to be taken over events depicted in the ‘Crèches Behind Closed Doors’ documentary, aired on RTÉ in July last year.

The filing of the cases was not unexpected as the High Court previously heard the parents of 58 children intend to sue the business.

Hyde and Seek operates facilities at Tolka Road, Pearse Street, Millbourne Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Dublin.

Undercover filming was used in the programme, which depicted a range of alleged failings. The crèche chain has raised issues about the programme, claiming it was selectively edited.

The lawsuits initiated this week have been taken on behalf of children who attended the crèche service. The plaintiffs are all represented by Dublin law firm Coleman Legal Partners.

Damages are being sought for personal injury as a result of alleged assault and battery by staff, negligence, breach of duty and breach of statutory duty.

Hyde & Seek Childcare Ltd, Hyde & Seek Glasnevin Ltd, operator Anne Davy, her husband Peter, and their daughter Siobhan Davy are listed as defendants. It is claimed they are vicariously liable for the alleged actions of their staff.

As of yesterday, Hyde & Seek was only aware of the filing of four cases. A spokesman said: “They will be defending any cases of which they are aware.”

The lawsuits represent the latest in a series of legal disputes the chain has been involved in since the broadcast.

Tusla sought to have the business de-registered and the matter is currently under appeal.

Separately, its insurers have sought to cancel their policies, but have been restrained from doing so by the High Court pending arbitration.

Earlier this year the business sued RTÉ for defamation.

RTE has not commented but it is understood it intends to robustly defend the claim.

At a District Court hearing relating to the de-registration matter last December, solicitor Michael Staines said the crèches employed 50 people and a large number of parents and children would be discommoded if they had to close.

He alleged in court an undercover reporter had committed criminal offences and that the proprietors were certain there was selective editing of film on certain occasions.

He also said his clients were happy they had complied with Tusla and engaged over several months since the television programme to ensure all matters were in order.

