Dublin bus passenger touched woman on backside, court told

A DUBLIN bus passenger sexually assaulted a woman by "stroking her on the backside" as she was getting out of her seat, it has been alleged.

Peter Melia (60) is accused of touching the woman as she passed him, after he had sat beside her on the bus in Dublin city centre.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court to give the accused time to view CCTV footage of the alleged assault.

Mr Melia, with an address at North Strand Road, Dublin 1, is charged with sexual assault on February 22 last year.

A garda sergeant told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP had consented to the case being dealt with at district court level.

The sergeant said it was alleged the accused sat beside the woman on a Dublin bus in the north city centre.

It was claimed the accused leaned against her and, as she was trying to get out of the seat, he "stroked her on the backside with his hand".

After hearing the proposed evidence, Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction.

Defence lawyer Luke Staines said the accused had not yet viewed CCTV footage that had been disclosed by the prosecution, as it had not been safe for Mr Melia to come to the solicitors' office due to Covid-19.

This was because of his age and the fact he was "not particularly well either", so he "may be at risk", Mr Staines said.

He asked for an adjournment.

The court heard there was an issue in relation to whether or not the accused "remembered what happened".

There was an allegation that he was intoxicated and he "may have to view the footage", Mr Staines said.

Judge Smyth asked if any efforts had been made to get the accused into the office.

Mr Staines said that at that time, it had been decided in the law firm they could not have clients on the premises.

Mr Staines said a January date for the adjournment might be appropriate.

Mr Melia was not required to be present in court for the jurisdiction hearing and was remanded on continuing bail in his absence.

Herald