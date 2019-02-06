Dublin brothers charged with multiple burglaries after high-speed chase

Two Dublin brothers have been charged with multiple burglaries after Gardai arrested them following a high-speed chase from Wicklow to Clondalkin in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two Dublin brothers have been charged with multiple burglaries after Gardai arrested them following a high-speed chase from Wicklow to Clondalkin in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Adam Aspil (21) and his brother Ross (23), from Lindisfarne Park in Clondalkin, were brought before Judge David Kennedy at Bray District Court today to be charged with an alleged burglary spree at four premises in Wexford and Wicklow.

Both men are charged with four counts of burglary at Osbournes filling station in Gorey town, an XL Stop and Shop at Red Cross in Wicklow, and Eir phone store on Wicklow Main Street, and an XL Stop and Shop in Rathnew between 2am and 4am on Tuesday morning.

They are also charged with possession of implements for burglary including a sledge hammer and a hammer, and theft of registration plates at a garage in Arklow on the same date.

Ross Aspil was also charged with four counts of dangerous driving on the same date.

Detective garda Liam Flynn and Detective Garda Darren Mulhall, from Wicklow division gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Neither of the accused made any reply when cautioned.

Solicitor Tracy Horan made applications for bail for both the Aspil brothers.

This was objected to by Detective Gardai Flynn and Mulhall on the seriousness of the charges and the possible sentences associated with the alleged crimes, which included up to 14 years for burglary.

Detective Garda Flynn said Ross Aspil was arrested running from the car that had been chased and which had been fitted with stolen registration plates and contained stolen property and implements for burglary.

He said that there was €19,000 worth of property stolen and €10,000 worth of damage caused in the burglary spree.

Solicitor Tracy Horan said her client was not running when arrested, and there was no CCTV or DNA evidence identifying Ross Aspil, an apprentice mechanic with a two month old child.

Ross Aspil was granted bail on condition of a cash lodgment of €500, a curfew from 9.30pm to 6am, an agreement to sign-on daily at Clondalkin garda station, and supplying a phone number he could be contacted on.

Detective garda Mulhall lodged similar objections to bail for Adam Aspil, but bail was granted on similar conditions, except for a €1,500 cash lodgement, and a curfew from 9.30pm to 8am.

Adam Aspil is currently unemployed and his partner is expecting their child in eight weeks, the court heard.

Adam Aspil wore a light grey tracksuit. His brother Ross wore a green tracksuit.

Both sat quietly during the hearing, speaking only to confirm their names.

Both men are to appear at Bray court again next Tuesday February 12.

Online Editors