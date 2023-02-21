Dublin Airport sales assistant awarded €40,000 damages after slip on greasy floor

A sales assistant at The Loop in Dublin Airport, who slipped on a greasy floor and landed heavily on her left side, has been awarded just over €40,000 damages against Dublin Airport Authority and a support services company.

Theresa Johnson (55) told her barrister Conor Kearney she had just walked out for a short break into the main public area at Terminal 2 when the accident happened on July 29, 2019.

She said she had fallen backwards onto her left arm and side and after reporting the accident to her manager had driven home.

Judge James McCourt heard in the Circuit Civil Court that it was not until a fortnight later when she attended the emergency department at Navan Hospital that she learned she had broken a bone in her left elbow and had been referred to the fracture clinic at Our Lady’s Hospital in Drogheda.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Tracey Solicitors for Ms Johnson, of King’s Mountain, Crossakiel, Kells, Co Meath, told the court liability for the accident was not in issue and she had suffered injuries to her left wrist as well as the significant fracture to her elbow.

Her wrist had been put in a cast and her elbow had been treated by the wearing of a sling. She had been out of work for five months and just over €3,000 of her €40,914 award was due to loss of earnings.

Judge McCourt said Ms Johnson still suffered ongoing, albeit intermittent, symptoms and her recovery was as good as it was going to get.

“This lady has impressed me as an honest witness and does not overstate the nature of the accident or the extent of her injuries and the effect of this unfortunate accident on her lifestyle,” Judge McCourt said.

The judge said that although the €60,000 claim had fallen under the lower guidelines of compensation he felt her injuries should attract an award in general damages of €37,500 together with €3,414 in special damages to include her loss of earnings and Circuit Court costs.

Ms Johnson had sued the Dublin Airport Authority and Maybin Support Services (Ireland) Limited, which had been assigned cleaning duties at Terminal 2 at the airport.