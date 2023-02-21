| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Dublin Airport sales assistant awarded €40,000 damages after slip on greasy floor

Dublin Airport Expand

Close

Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport

Ray Managh

A sales assistant at The Loop in Dublin Airport, who slipped on a greasy floor and landed heavily on her left side, has been awarded just over €40,000 damages against Dublin Airport Authority and a support services company.

Theresa Johnson (55) told her barrister Conor Kearney she had just walked out for a short break into the main public area at Terminal 2 when the accident happened on July 29, 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy