Dublin Airport drone accused could face trial before jury

Eric Brills

Eric Brills

Eric Brills

Andrew Phelan

A MAN accused of illegally flying a drone into a "critical area" near Dublin Airport will face jury trial if he denies the charge.

Eric Brills (50), who allegedly interfered with operations at the airport in an incident in January, can only have his case dealt with at district court level if he pleads guilty, the DPP has directed.

