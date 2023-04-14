Dublin Airport drone accused could face trial before jury

A MAN accused of illegally flying a drone into a "critical area" near Dublin Airport will face jury trial if he denies the charge.

Eric Brills (50), who allegedly interfered with operations at the airport in an incident in January, can only have his case dealt with at district court level if he pleads guilty, the DPP has directed.

Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned the case at Dublin District Court to give him time to decide on a plea.

It is alleged that on January 24, at Naul Road, Cloghran, Co Dublin, Mr Brills unlawfully and intentionally interfered with the operation of air navigation facilities at Dublin Airport by operating a drone in the 300-metre critical area, such act being likely to interfere with the safety of aircraft in flight.

The offence is under the Air Navigation and Transport Act and Mr Brills, of Holywell Dale, Swords, has not yet indicated how he intends to plead.

Today was his second court appearance since he was arrested and charged. The case was before the court for the DPP's directions to be given.

Detective Garda Enda Ledwith told Judge Kelly directions were for trial on indictment in the circuit court, with consent to the case remaining in the district court only on condition that the accused pleads guilty.

The judge ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence, at the request of defence solicitor Donal Quigley.

She remanded the accused on continuing bail for six weeks. If the accused pleads guilty on the next date, the judge said she would consider whether to accept jurisdiction.

If he pleads not guilty, he will be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

On the last court date, Det Gda Ledwith said the accused made no reply to the charge after caution.

Bail was granted with no garda objection subject to conditions. Under the terms, Mr Brills must not operate any drones.

He was also to provide gardaí with his phone number and be contactable at all times, reside at his current address, surrender his passport to gardaí and not apply for other travel documents.

The court had heard it was a "complex case", and he sought directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He added, "there is the possibility there will be further charges".

He was not required to sign on at a garda station.

The offence, on conviction on indictment carries a potential sentence of up to life imprisonment.

At district court level, the maximum penalty for any single charge is 12 months.

It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport, and drones over a certain size must be registered.