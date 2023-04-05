Drunken swimmer refused to get into first rescue boat that went to his aid, court hears

A drunken swimmer, who sparked a Coast Guard rescue effort that included the Coast Guard helicopter being dispatched, refused to get into the first rescue boat that went to his aid, a court has heard.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told Killaloe District Court, sitting in Ennis, that on August 13 last year a member of the public reported that a man was in distress while swimming at Twomilegate on Lough Derg.

A Coast Guard rescue effort got underway which included a rescue boat and helicopter along with an ambulance being dispatched to the scene.

Sgt Lonergan said that when Garda David Burke arrived on the scene he saw father-of-six Simon Casey (42), of Clonlong Halting Site, South Hill, Limerick, 150m from shore. He did not appear to be moving very fast and there was a lot of splashing from his arms.

Sgt Lonergan said Garda Darren McLoughlin boarded a boat with a member of the public and went towards Casey to offer assistance but he refused to board the boat.

The sergeant said that on arrival of the Coast Guard boat, Casey was rescued from the water and brought to the shore.

Sgt Lonergan said that when spoken to by gardaí on the shore, Casey had slurred speech and was clearly intoxicated to the extent that he was a danger to himself and to others.

Casey was taken home in the care of family members who were present.

Sgt Lonergan said Casey was issued with a Fixed Notice Penalty Charge and it went unpaid. He said Casey has 39 previous convictions including seven for being drunk in a public place.

Judge Alec Gabbott said Casey had used up “a significant use of public resources” after being told of the helicopter and rescue boat call out.

He imposed a fine of €200 for the Public Order charge of being intoxicated in a public place.

Solicitor for Casey, Tara Godfrey, said that the public order charge was the only charge Casey faced from the incident.

Ms Godfrey said it was a very hot day and Casey “became over-emotional in the water”.

On the rescue effort mounted for Casey, she said: “He thought he was doing fine. In any event, he may not have been.”

She said her client - who is not working - did not receive the fine.

She said: “He lives on a halting site.”

Judge Gabbett said that Twomilegate on such a sunny day would be a very busy place and you should not be intoxicated.