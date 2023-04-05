| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Drunken swimmer refused to get into first rescue boat that went to his aid, court hears

Irish Coast Guard helicopter stock image. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Irish Coast Guard helicopter stock image. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Irish Coast Guard helicopter stock image. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Irish Coast Guard helicopter stock image. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Gordon Deegan

A drunken swimmer, who sparked a Coast Guard rescue effort that included the Coast Guard helicopter being dispatched, refused to get into the first rescue boat that went to his aid, a court has heard.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told Killaloe District Court, sitting in Ennis, that on August 13 last year a member of the public reported that a man was in distress while swimming at Twomilegate on Lough Derg.

Most Watched

Privacy