| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Drunken reveller punched fast food security guard in the face

Stock Photo Expand

Close

Stock Photo

Stock Photo

Stock Photo

Andrew Phelan

A drunken father of four who punched a McDonald’s security guard in the cheek has been ordered to pay compensation to avoid a criminal record.

Gardaí found Patrick Lawrence (34) “wrestling” on the ground with the victim after hitting him in the incident in Dublin city centre.

Related topics

More On McDonald's

Most Watched

Privacy