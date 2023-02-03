| 9.8°C Dublin

Drunken passenger was abusive to bus driver

Ronan Hand (20) was lying on the road at a bus stop when gardaí arrived on the scene. Stock image Expand

Eimear Cotter

A passenger was highly abusive to a bus driver and to gardaí after he was asked to leave a bus, a court heard.

Ronan Hand (20) was lying on the road at a bus stop when gardaí arrived on the scene.

