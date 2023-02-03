Drunken passenger was abusive to bus driver

A passenger was highly abusive to a bus driver and to gardaí after he was asked to leave a bus, a court heard.
Ronan Hand (20) was lying on the road at a bus stop when gardaí arrived on the scene.
Judge David McHugh imposed a one-month sentence, consecutive to a sentence Hand is already serving.
The defendant, of Oaklawns, Navan, Co Meath, admitted public drunkenness and threatening and abusive behaviour on December 5, 2022.
Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were called to the N3 sliproad at Blanchardstown following reports a male was lying on the road.
Sgt Callaghan said Hand had been drinking on a bus and was asked to leave. He was highly abusive to the bus driver and to gardaí. Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Hand had apologised for his behaviour. He did not fully remember the incident.
Mr MacLoughlin said Hand had problems at the time with tablets and cannabis, and had taken a lot of alcohol.
His partner was pregnant, and Hand wanted to change his ways so he could be a better role model for his unborn child, the lawyer added.