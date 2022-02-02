Drunken man who was ‘veering’ onto road hurled abuse at gardaí

A DRUNKEN man hurled abuse at gardaí after they spoke to him about walking out in front of traffic on a city street

Keith Fox (41), described as a “hard-working man who doesn’t drink too often”, used expletives to gardaí in an incident witnessed by children, a court heard.

Mr Fox, a father-of-four of Gortmore Avenue, Finglas pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Judge Bryan Smyth struck the charges out, leaving him without convictions after he made a €200 charity donation.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí saw the accused walking on Carnlough Road, Cabra on October 17 last year.

He was in an intoxicated state, stumbling from the path and veering out onto the road.

He crossed the road without observing oncoming traffic and when gardaí spoke to him, he was highly abusive. Children were present witnessing this and the accused was arrested.

Mr Fox had worked in printing since he was a teenager.

He was an “honest hard-working man who doesn’t drink too often”, his solicitor said.

On the day, the accused “just had too much to drink”.