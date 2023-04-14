Drunken man spat at his ex-partner after discovering she had an affair

A man drunkenly kicked at a kitchen door and spat at his former partner in two separate incidents after he found out she was having an affair, a court heard.

Marius Tankelevicius (42) was very upset and emotional at the time, as he was in a “toxic relationship”.

Judge Gerard Jones imposed a one-month sentence, which he suspended for 12 months, and also fined him €200.

The defendant, with a previous address at The Village, Porterstown, Dublin 15, admitted charges of criminal damage, threatening and abusive behaviour and assault in two incidents on April 24 and on July 8 last year.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were called to Porterstown Walk On April 24, 2022 following reports of a verbal argument between a male and a female.

Sgt Callaghan said Tankelevicius was highly intoxicated, and the injured party told gardaí he was not welcome in her home.

​The defendant was asked to leave by gardaí, and he became verbally abusive to them. He was told to desist but failed to do so.

Tankelevicius also spat at the injured party, Sgt Callaghan said.

In the second incident, Sgt Callaghan said Tankelevicius had been drinking and became aggressive, kicking a kitchen door.

Defence solicitor Liam Cadogan said that Tankelevicius was in a “toxic relationship” at the time of these incidents, but he had since separated from his former partner and was now in a new relationship.

The court heard Tankelevicius was very upset at the time of these incidents, as he had discovered his former partner was having an affair.

Mr Cadogan said the defendant was divorced, was no longer drinking and enjoyed the full support of his new partner.

The defendant was sorry for his behaviour, and wished to put these incidents behind him, the solicitor added.