Drunken man spat at his ex-partner after discovering she had an affair

Marius Tankelevicius was sorry for his behaviour, the court heard Expand

Eimear Cotter

A man drunkenly kicked at a kitchen door and spat at his former partner in two separate incidents after he found out she was having an affair, a court heard.

Marius Tankelevicius (42) was very upset and emotional at the time, as he was in a “toxic relationship”.

