Drunken man made ‘gesture’ to gardaí

A drunken man who made a “hand gesture” to gardaí when they tried to help him on a city street was arrested as the incident “escalated”.

Bereket Mekkonen (34) was given a two-month suspended sentence for public order offences.

Mekkonen, an Eritrean refugee of no fixed address pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and public intoxication.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí on patrol in the north city centre on April 19 last year saw the accused stumbling out onto the road.

When they asked if he was OK, he gave gardaí “a hand gesture”.

Mekkonen was unable to stand and was arrested for his own safety. He became threatening to the gardaí while he was being arrested. He had 44 previous convictions.

The accused apologised to the gardaí who were trying to assist him, his solicitor Damien Coffey told Judge Bryan Smyth.

He was “clearly unfit and matters escalated from there”.

Mekkonen had come to Ireland 18 years ago but was still going through the process of regularising his status here, Mr Coffey said. While he was in “limbo,” he was distressed and developed a dependency on alcohol.