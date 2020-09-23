Drunken man allegedly got into ambulance and tried to drive off

A DRUNK man got into the driver's seat of an ambulance that was on a call-out in Dublin city centre and tried to drive off, it has been alleged.

Shane Price (28) is accused of putting his foot on the accelerator and trying to drive the vehicle away after the crew had got out.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court.

Mr Price, of St Fanahan's Place, Mitchelstown, Co Cork, is charged with public intoxication, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and unauthorised taking of an ambulance at Lord Edward Street last August 24.

He is also charged with refusing to provide a urine sample at Pearse Street garda station on the same date.

Garda Bryan Roche said the DPP had directed summary disposal of the case at district court level.

Judge Michael Walsh asked for an outline of the prosecution's case so he could consider the issue of jurisdiction.

Gda Roche said he was on patrol on August 24 when he was directed to the location.

He was told a man had been removed from the Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance that had stopped at Lord Edward Street.

Gardai were told Mr Price had entered the vehicle by opening the driver's side door and got into the driver's seat.

It was claimed he put his foot on the accelerator and "tried to remove the ambulance from the scene."

Judge Walsh asked Gda Roche if it was alleged by the prosecution that the accused had succeeded in removing the ambulance.

"Not at that time," Gda Roche replied.

The accused was taken into custody.

Judge Walsh accepted jurisdiction after hearing details.

This means it can be dealt with at district court level instead of being sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, which has tougher pot- ential sentencing powers on conviction.

Asked about disclosure material, the garda said CCTV footage and a summary of the evidence were both present in court.

Judge Walsh said the officer should bring the disclosure material on the next date.

He adjourned the case to next month.

