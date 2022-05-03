Drunken, injured man abused gardaí who tried to help him

A DRUNKEN, injured man said to gardaí they were “Irish Travellers” and hurled abuse at them when they tried to help him.

Sahir Altamimi (40) also said “your mother is a bitch” to one of the gardaí who found him stumbling around in a Dublin shopping centre car park.

Judge David McHugh gave him a two-month suspended sentence at Blanchardstown District Court, remarking that the accused had a list of previous public order offences “as long as your arm”.

Altamimi, of Lower Rathmines Road, admitted public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the accused was found drunk, with a cut nose, at Liffey Valley last March 23.

When asked if he was OK, Altamimi became immediately abusive to gardaí, saying: “F**k off, you, I fell. F**k off, you Irish. Your mother is a bitch, f**k off you Irish Travellers.”

Altamimi, who worked in an engineering company, came to Ireland from Iraq after losing his whole family in the war there, his barrister said.

In more recent years, his partner passed away.

He had too much to drink on the night in question and he had a “shady sort of memory” of the event.