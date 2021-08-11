Drunken grandmother got into heated row with her brother

A GRANDMOTHER who got into a heated argument with her brother had been drinking heavily and was upset following the death of her mother, a court has heard.

Sharon Glover (47) was under a lot of stress and was embarrassed about her behaviour, her solicitor told Blanchardstown District Court.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Glover to donate €200 to Temple Street Children’s Hospital and said he would strike out the charges.

The defendant admitted public drunkenness and threatening and abusive behaviour at her home at Fortlawn Park, Blanchardstown, on July 21.

Sergeant Walter Sweeney told the court gardaí received a call shortly after 10pm about two individuals who were “kicking off” with each other.

Sgt Sweeney said Glover, who was unsteady on her feet, was shouting at her brother and telling him, “f**k off you drug dealer”.

The sergeant said Glover had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said this was essentially a row between brother and sister.

Ms Breen said Glover had recently lost her mother, was suffering from anxiety and depression, and the incident arose out of a heated argument fuelled by drink.

She said Glover was embarrassed about her behaviour and wished to apologise for it.

Ms Breen also said Glover suffered from arthritis and was on three types of drugs.

She had three children and five grandchildren, the court was told.

