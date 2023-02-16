| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Drunken army man spat and kicked out in ‘nasty’ episode

Seweron Lesik (27) kicked out as gardaí tried to put him into a patrol van Expand

Close

Seweron Lesik (27) kicked out as gardaí tried to put him into a patrol van

Seweron Lesik (27) kicked out as gardaí tried to put him into a patrol van

Seweron Lesik (27) kicked out as gardaí tried to put him into a patrol van

Andrew Phelan

An army aircraft technician had to be pepper-sprayed by gardaí as he resisted arrest for drunkenly spitting at pub security on a busy street.

Seweron Lesik (27) kicked out as gardaí tried to put him into a patrol van in what a judge described as a “nasty incident”.

Most Watched

Privacy