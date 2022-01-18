Drunk woman spat at gardaí in ‘odious thuggery’ at hospital emergency department

A DRUNKEN mother-of-two lashed out and spat at gardaí in an act of “odious thuggery” at a hospital emergency department.

Pauline Mooney (45) resisted arrest after she refused to get up off the floor and hurled abuse at staff and patients.

Judge David McHugh said her behaviour was “disgraceful” and gave her a four-month suspended sentence.

Mooney, from Johnstown Bridge, Enfield, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, public intoxication and garda obstruction at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown on September 13, 2019.

Blanchardstown District Court heard at 1.15am, gardaí were called to the emergency department, where it was reported that the accused was intoxicated and verbally abusing staff and members of the public.

Gardaí found Mooney lying on the floor, refusing to get up.

There was a strong smell of alcohol from her and she was unsteady on her feet when she got up and shouted obscenities.

Mooney resisted arrest and kicked out and spat at the gardaí.

Separately, she stole clothing worth €70 at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on January 6, 2020 and “lashed out” when apprehended by security, then gave gardaí a false name and address.

Mooney had 36 previous convictions.

Her partner passed away in 2019 and around that time, her home was burned out, her barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said.

“This is odious thuggery,” Judge McHugh said.

The accused had gone into a hospital A&E and “to put it mildly, created a rumpus in there”.

Mooney was a chronic alcoholic and was in a “very bad place when she lost her partner and her home” but she had since “turned a corner, Mr MacLoughlin said.

She had been doing well, then “everything went off the rails” for her in 2019.



