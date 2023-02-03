Drunk Swords man said FBI was after him and told gardaí to f**k off

A DRUNKEN man who called a garda a “hammerhead” and claimed he ran because the FBI was after him has “apologised 100 times to gardaí”, a court has heard.

Brian Scahill (46) was a very decent man when sober, his solicitor said, adding that the defendant knew all the gardaí in Swords and they knew him.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said Scahill would not solve his mental health problems with alcohol, and fined him €450.

The defendant, of Woodvale, Balheary, Swords, admitted public drunkenness and threatening and abusive behaviour at Balheary Avenue in Swords on May 19, 2022.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court gardaí were on mobile patrol when they came across the defendant standing beside a car that had crashed.

Sgt McGarrity said gardaí approached Scahill, who was highly intoxicated and unable to stand. He was very aggressive, the sergeant said, calling Garda Colm Randle a “hammerhead” and telling Garda Alison McKenna that she needed to “f**k off”. He also told Gda McKenna: “You’re a b*****ks of a friend”.

Sgt McGarrity said Scahill also told gardaí he ran because the FBI were after him.

In a separate public order incident on Feltrim Road in Swords on May 4, 2022, Sgt McGarrity said gardaí approached Scahill as he fell over in a car park of a pub.

He was verbally aggressive toward gardaí, calling them “bastards” and telling them they were wrecking his head.

The court heard Scahill had two previous convictions for public order matters.

Scahill’s defence solicitor Paul Molloy said his client had “apologised 100 times” to gardaí, and when sober he was a very decent man.

“He knows all the gardaí in Swords and they know him”, Mr Molloy added.

The defendant had not been in trouble until recently, the court heard, but had struggled with mental health issues for a long, long time.

He was now on medication and attending a mental health clinic in Swords every week.

He was no longer drinking, the court heard.

The solicitor said Scahill realised that gardaí were only trying to help him and they got abused and insulted for doing their job.

Scahill came from a farming background, the court heard, and for many years he was involved in his local GAA club.