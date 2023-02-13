| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Drunk, speeding driver has jail term increased for crash that claimed life of girl (16) and caused ‘never-ending pain’ to devastated dad

Róisín Hession Photo: RIP.ie Expand

Close

Róisín Hession Photo: RIP.ie

Róisín Hession Photo: RIP.ie

Róisín Hession Photo: RIP.ie

Paul Neilan

A drunk, speeding driver who was jailed for 18 months for a crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, causing her father “never-ending pain”, has had his jail term increased by a year by the Court of Appeal.

Michael Welby (24), of Loughgannon, Roscahill, was sentenced at Galway Circuit Court last July, after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of teenager Róisín Hession after the car he was driving hit a wall in the townland of Porridgetown, Co Galway, in March 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy