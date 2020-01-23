Drunk on bus punched female sports star (15) in racist tirade

Judge Patrick Durcan said Padraig Delaney (39) made "hugely racist comments and hugely insulting and demeaning comments" towards the teenager on October 3, 2018.

The girl, aged 15 at the time of the assault, represents Ireland and was returning home from a sports event when she was assaulted by father-of-three Delaney, of Glenhill Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The content of Delaney's comment to the teenager wasn't revealed in open court, but Judge Durcan told Delaney "what you said was terrible and hurtful and a breach of the law in its own right, and in this court we don't tolerate".

At Ennis District Court, Judge Durcan ordered that Delaney stand to hear him read out the teenager's victim impact statement.

The student, now aged 17, said Delaney told her on the bus at Bunratty, Co Clare, "I should be shot like the rest of us, making a shooting gesture with his hands".

"He then made a racist comment, and I asked him 'What did you say?" and he then hit me."

The teenager - who cannot be named by order of Judge Durcan - added: "After he hit me, a young man saw what he had done and attacked him."

In her victim-impact statement, the girl said that as a result of the attack, "I have been hesitant to use public transport, and this has put tremendous pressure on my parents to bring me everywhere I have to go for training matches and competitions for the multiple sports I participate in".

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan said Delaney was drunk, kept putting his feet on the teenage girl's lap on the bus, and she repeatedly pushed his feet away.

Delaney pleaded guilty to the assault of the girl on the date.

He had €1,000 compensation in court for the teenager, and Judge Durcan convicted him of assault and also fined him €500.

The judge told him: "When this happened, you were severely under the influence of an intoxicant and at a time in your life when you were going through a huge amount of pressure."

But he said it was no excuse for what Delaney had done.

When the matter first came before the court last October, solicitor for Delaney John Casey said his client had no recollection of the incident.

Mr Casey said that when Delaney learned what he said and did to the girl, "he was upset at himself, ashamed of himself, embarrassed by his actions on the day".

Mr Casey said that Delaney, a qualified cabinet-maker, had not drunk alcohol since.

"Mr Delaney is upset, and what is most upsetting him is the impact his behaviour had on this young lady," he said.

"She is obviously a very high-achieving young lady at general sports.

"She did absolutely nothing to deserve it. Mr Delaney knows and accepts that she shouldn't have to put up with this."

Irish Independent