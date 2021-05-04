Drunk midwife delivered a tirade of abuse to officers

A MIDWIFE hurled abuse at gardaí who tried to help her when they found her drunk on the street.

Natasha Gough (40) had only drunk a glass of wine and a shot of whiskey before the incident, but this combined with medication she was on, her defence said.

Judge Gerard Jones struck the case out, leaving her without a criminal record, after she made a €200 charity donation.

Gough, of Ballintree Crescent, Tyrellstown pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the incident happened after 1am last April 11.

Gardaí were called in relation to an intoxicated woman at Pinewood Estate in Clondalkin.

When they arrived, they found Gough drunk and unsteady on her feet.

They tried to help her, but she became abusive and told the officers to “f**k off” on a number of occasions.

She had only had a glass of wine and one shot of whiskey, but she had been prescribed medication, and the court was aware of the dangers of combining the two, Gough’s barrister said.

She was not in her right frame of mind at the time and apologised.

Gough had been angry and upset due to a family dispute. She was also suffering from anxiety because a family member was ill, the court heard.

She worked as a midwife in a Dublin hospital.

The judge struck the case out after she made a donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.