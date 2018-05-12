A drunken 21-year-old man who ran off after he'd dropped a baby out of a window, fracturing the infant's skull, was sentenced to two and a half years on Friday.

Drunk man who dropped baby out window before running off is jailed

Judge Stephen Fowler QC told a remorseful Timuras Kozlov, the very least he could've done was to have remained and explained what had happened to the six-month-old infant after returning the youngster to his mum's flat.

Kozlov, of Derrychara Drive in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh has been in custody since the incident on May 16 last year involving a baby, he should be free to return to his native Lithuania within the next three months due to time already served. He had been accused of attempting to murder the infant, but the charge was withdrawn when he admitted unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm to the youngster.

Dungannon Crown Court had heard that Kozlov, who'd never held a baby before, let the baby fall from his arms as he cradled it by a second floor opened window. Judge Fowler, who told Kozlov he would have been given four years if he'd fought the case, said it was "patently obvious" that standing by an open window with a child in his arms while drunk, could have lead to injury.

However, Judge Fowler said that "fortunately the baby's did not suffer life changing, or catastrophic injuries which could have easily have happened".

