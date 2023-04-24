Drunk man was pepper-sprayed after he raised fists at garda

A logistics worker had to be pepper-sprayed when he assumed a “fighting stance” after a garda found him lying drunk on a seaside promenade.

Mark Towey (30) put up his fists and shouted obscenities at the officer, a court heard.

Judge John King said he could avoid a one-month sentence by carrying out 80 hours of community service if he is found suitable.

Towey, of Tonlegee Road, Dublin 5, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on June 16 last year.

Dublin District Court heard a garda was on patrol on the promenade in Clontarf at 10.20pm when he found Towey lying on the ground, smelling of alcohol.

When the garda introduced himself, the accused got up in a “fighter’s position” with his fists up and started shouting obscenities. The garda had to use pepper spray, which “had the desired effect”.

Towey had previous convictions, which were “all drink-related”, his solicitor Caroline Egan said. He had drunk so much that night it was not safe for him to be on his own.

“If he has a drink problem, it’s his problem, it shouldn’t be everybody else’s problem,” the judge said.