Drunk man ‘viciously attacked garda who called ambulance’

A DRUNKEN man “viciously” attacked a female garda, pulling her hair and punching her when she called for an ambulance for him, it is alleged.

Martin Ryan (42) is accused of assaulting the officer when she requested medical assistance for him out of concern for his condition.

Judge Bryan Smyth refused to grant Ryan bail and remanded him in custody when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Mr Ryan, of no fixed address, is charged with assaulting the garda.

Garda sergeant Eoin O’Connor of Store Street station objected to bail.

He told Judge Smyth the incident was alleged to have taken place outside the Kingfisher Restaurant on Parnell Street at 4.54pm on December 21.

Mr Ryan was in an intoxicated state on the street when the garda approached him and spoke to him, he said.

The garda requested an ambulance for him and “without warning” he assaulted her, pulling her by the hair and hitting her on a number of times, Sgt O’Connor alleged.

A member of the public intervened, the court heard.

Sgt O’Connor said Mr Ryan, who was from Co Tipperary, had a “rather transient lifestyle” and he was concerned that if granted bail it would be difficult to find him.

Applying for bail, the defence said the sergeant had not seen the alleged assault and there were no witnesses in court.

The alleged victim had “significant pain” afterwards but did not need medical attention.

The court heard the accused had been very intoxicated at the time of the alleged assault and could not really recall the incident, but believed he was not the type of person who would commit an offence like that.

No evidence had been given to the court that gardaí feared Mr Ryan would interfere with any witnesses if granted bail, the defence said.

The accused was availing of homeless services in the city centre and did not have anyone to put up cash bail for him, but could sign on at a garda station, he added.

Judge Smyth said he was not satisfied the accused would turn up in court if granted bail, and remanded him in custody to Cloverhill District Court.

The judge granted free legal aid after hearing Mr Ryan was unemployed and had no assets.