Drunk man on city street told gardaí he was Jon Bon Jovi

A COUNCIL worker who told gardaí he was Jon Bon Jovi when they found him drunk on a city centre street has been spared a public order conviction after making a charity donation.

Daniel Filip had been drinking with a friend on O’Connell Street when gardaí found him surrounded by beer cans.

Filip (43), of Rosedale Apartments, Tyrconnell Street, Inchicore, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to public intoxication and giving gardaí a false name and address.

Evidence was heard previously, and when the case came back before Judge Bryan Smyth, defence solicitor Claire Finnegan said Filip had paid €200 to Focus Ireland, as requested by the court.

Judge Smyth dismissed the charges under the Probation of Offenders Act.

The court previously heard gardaí were on duty at 11.20pm last November 14 when they came across the accused.

Filip was sitting on the ground, surrounded by a number of empty cans of beer, Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said.

He was clearly intoxicated and gardaí asked for his name under the Public OrderAct.

“He replied Jon Bon Jovi,” Sgt Lynch said.

Filip was then arrested and taken to a garda station to be charged. He had no previous convictions.

The accused moved to Ireland 20 years ago and worked as a general operative for a Dublin local authority.

On the evening in question, he had been having “some drinks with a friend”, the court was told.

