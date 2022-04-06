Drunk man hurled abuse at gardaí when they found him bleeding on city street

A FATHER-of-one hurled abuse at gardaí when they found him drunk and bleeding from the mouth on a city street.

Eddie Byrne (27) was angry after he was struck by someone and “failed to calm down” when a garda spoke to him.

Judge Gerard Jones gave him a one-month suspended sentence.

Byrne, of Clanranald Road, Donnycarney, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt said the accused was found bleeding from the mouth at Distillery Road, Dublin 3 on January 30 this year.

He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and gardaí believed he was a danger to himself and others.

When spoken to, Byrne was abusive to the garda, used bad language and “addressed him as a number of expletives,” Sgt McDevitt said.

He had previous convictions.

Byrne had been drinking with someone when he was struck and when the garda arrived, he was bleeding and angry as a result, his solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said.

“He failed to calm down when he should have calmed down,” he added.

Judge Jones suspended the six-month sentence for a year.