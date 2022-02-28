Drunk man ‘having a bad day’ threatened people who were exercising

A DRUNK man was arrested after he became threatening towards people exercising in a public park at the height of Covid travel restrictions.

Anthony Donnery (40) was having a “bad day”, a court heard.

Fining him €200, Judge Treasa Kelly said the incident happened “at the start of the pandemic, when people were anxious and distressed.”

Donnery, with an address at a city hostel, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí found him at Mount Argus Park, Kimmage, on March 30, 2020. He was in an intoxicated state and was being threatening.

People were out walking when they were restricted to exercising within 5km of their homes, a garda said.

The accused accepted that at the time the gardaí were “looking out for him” because he could have been a danger to himself, his lawyer said.

While intoxicated, Donnery “wouldn’t be his own best advocate in the way he would deal with gardaí,” the lawyer said. He had been having a bad day, and had been refused accommodation somewhere.

The accused now has hostel accommodation.