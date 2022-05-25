Drunk man had to hold onto Dublin Spire to stay upright

A MAN was so drunk in Dublin city centre he had to hold onto the Spire to keep upright, a court heard.

Petrica Mihai’s drinking had got “out of control” when he was arrested in the incident.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court. Mihai (58), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour in several separate incidents.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí on duty at the GPO on March 15 saw him in an intoxicated state, stumbling across O’Connell Street into traffic.

Mihai was “clearly unable to stand” to the extent that he was holding onto the Spire and shopfronts in an attempt to keep himself upright.

He was unable to articulate himself when gardaí spoke to him and was arrested.

Separately, Mihai was seen walking toward women on North Earl Street on October 1 last year. He was shouting and trying to grab them.

Mihiai became aggressive to the gardaí, making gestures at them.

Gardaí saw Mihai, again highly intoxicated, on Middle Abbey Street on September 30 last year. He was repeatedly falling over into barriers at restaurants, frightening customers and shouting at passers-by.

Mihai’s alcoholism was out of control at the time of the offences, his solicitor said.

She asked the judge to adjourn the case for the accused to produce documents from a detox centre.​​​​​​