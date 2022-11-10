Drunk man found stumbling on road in Swords called gardaí ‘bastards’

A DRUNKEN man called gardaí “bastards” and “f**king c**ts”after they found him stumbling along a road, a court has heard.

Daniel Flanagan (25) realised he had a problem with alcohol, and was trying to deal with it, his defence said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted and sentenced Flanagan to three months in prison.

The defendant, of Brookdale Grove in Swords, was found guilty of public drunkenness and threatening and abusive behaviour.

Garda Joseph Darcy told Swords District Court that officers were on mobile patrol at Boroimhe estate in Swords on May 28, 2022 when they found a man stumbling along the road at Boroimhe Hazel.

Gda Darcy said he spoke to Flanagan, who was unable to stand up and was visibly intoxicated. The garda said Flanagan refused to get into the patrol car and called him and his colleague “bastards” and “f**king c**ts”.

The court heard Flanagan had 48 previous convictions, mostly for theft-related matters.

Defence lawyer Mervyn Harnett said the defendant wished to apologise for his behaviour on the night.

Mr Harnett said Flanagan had been reflecting on his behaviour and now realised he had a problem with alcohol. He was hoping to get treatment for his problem.

The lawyer asked the judge to be lenient, saying Flanagan was a young man who lived with his parents, and they were very supportive of him.