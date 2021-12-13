Drunk lifeguard told gardaí he would 'slap the heads off' them during church row

A LIFEGUARD challenged gardaí to a fight when they found him roaring at church workers who had asked him to leave for being drunk.

Cathal Sinclair (39) said he would “slap the heads off” gardaí when they found security trying to move him on.

Judge Patricia Cronin said it was “completely unacceptable” to behave this way at a church but told Sinclair she would leave him without a criminal record if he made a €200 charity donation.

Sinclair, of Glenaulin Road, Palmerstown, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on beat patrol at Clarendon Street at 12.10pm last October 9 when a member of the public said a man was roaring at security staff at the church and they did not seem to be able to handle him.

Garda Sergeant Mary Brophy said Sinclair was seen stumbling and shouting as he was being asked to step out.

He seemed to find it difficult to comprehend what he was being asked to do.

He repeatedly told gardaí he wanted to fight them and would “slap the heads off” them.

He was arrested for public order offences.

Two days later, he was arrested for being drunk and a danger to himself at Church Lane, Dublin 2.

He had no previous convictions.

The accused had worked as a lifeguard at a leisure centre but had difficulties with alcohol and these incidents were a slip, his lawyer said.

He intended to “sort himself out” and was currently on a 20-week physical training programme.

He was currently unemployed and looking for work through an agency.

“It’s completely unacceptable to behave in that manner in a church, where people take refuge,” Judge Cronin said,.

She said she would be strike the charges out if Sinclair made a €200 charity donation.

In default, she said, she would impose fines on each charge.

She adjourned the case for the payment to be made.