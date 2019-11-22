Drunk driver who killed Irishman and his wife in US crash jailed as family members tell court of their sorrow

John Heneghan, (33) and his American wife Caitlin Holtzman, (32), died and three of their friends in their car were left with life-changing injuries after the collision on May 25 in Albany, New York state.

The couple, who lived in New York City, died instantly in the horror crash.

Dickie Winn (59) was given a sentence of between 6 1/3 to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty in Saratoga County Court today to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Killed: John Heneghan (33), from Co Mayo, and Caitlyn Holtzman (32) on their wedding day

Maire Ivanna O'Reilly, Mr Heneghan’s older sister, looked directly at Winn in court and told him that the her brother did not simply die in the tragedy. "He was taken from us by Mr. Winn,” The Daily Gazette newspaper reported today.

"John and Caitlyn did not die in an accident. We did not lose a brother and a son. He was taken from us,” she said.

"We all loved him. We loved his handsome face, his sparkling eyes, his bright smile, his firm handshake and his very quick wit, his charm and charisma.

"There are no more stories from him, no more jokes. There is no more anything, ever."

She said she had "no warm words of compassion" for Winn after the "avoidable tragedy".

Caitlin Holtzman’s mother, Claudia Holtzman, also told Winn: "The world looks different now. Sometimes I think that happiness is over for me."

The court heard that Mr Winn - of Cohoes, New York - had a blood alcohol level that was over twice the legal limit when the truck he was driving collided at an intersection with a car driven by Mr Heneghan.

Two friends of the couple - Julia Staples (24) and Luke O'Doherty, (25) both of New York City - said the deaths of the couple was compounded by serious injuries and subsequent hefty medical bills that they were still dealing with.

Tragedy: John John Heneghan and his wife Caitlyn

Ms Staples said she has only recently been able to hold a fork to eat and get in and out of bed. She said she continued to receive therapy for her injuries.

"I can't begin to understand the impact. I see this as a deeply selfish crime,” she told Winn.

Mr O'Doherty, who also had to undergo rehabilitation in order to walk again, said: "We shouldn't feel lucky to be alive. This shouldn't have happened."

Judge James Murphy ordered Winn to pay $3,376 in restitution for the medical bills incurred by the couple’s friends, noting that while he was remorseful, Winn’s actions were "criminal and irreversible.”

He said the sentence imposed was "fitting."





"You need to serve as much of that sentence as is possible. There is no excuse for this conduct. You drove drunk on that day and killed two people,” he said.

