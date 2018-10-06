A DRUNK driver hit a traffic pole, veered on to the wrong side of the road and crashed into a luxury car worth €55,000.

Drunk driver three times over the limit wrote off €55k car

Dylan Keegan (24) was nearly three times over the legal driving limit when he collided with the luxury BMW car, which was written off.

Keegan, an uninsured driver at the time, told a court he “regretted” the damage he had caused.

Judge Anne Watkin ordered a probation report and adjourned sentencing to December.

The defendant, of The Green, Meadowvale, Arklow, Co Wicklow, admitted to drink-driving as well as driving without insurance or a licence.

The incident took place at Pearse Street, Sallynoggin, on December 4, 2016. Dun Laoghaire District Court heard that Keegan hit a traffic pole on the side of the road, then veered on to the wrong side of the road and struck a BMW car.

INJURED

It was a company car, worth €55,000, and was a write-off after the crash.

Gardai were called to the scene following the crash, and Keegan later provided a blood specimen to gardai. It produced a reading of 196mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood.

A State solicitor said the driver of the BMW did not suffer any injuries in the crash but the passenger had been injured.

The court heard that Keegan had 22 previous convictions, including a previous uninsured driving conviction.

Defence solicitor Ronnie Lynam said that Keegan served a sentence for robbery between 2014 and 2016.

He left prison without any support and drifted into alcohol and substance abuse, said Mr Lynam.

The court heard that Keegan had problems with cocaine and benzodiazepine tablets, but was working to address those drug issues.

Mr Lynam said Keegan first took cannabis aged 12 and moved on to cocaine when he was 14.

The car was the defendant’s own vehicle and he had not had it for very long, the solicitor added.

Ordering a probation report, Judge Watkin said Keegan had caused “no end of damage”.

Herald