Drunk cyclist kept falling off his bike in front of officer

A “STUBBORN” drunken cyclist refused to park his bike and walk home despite twice falling off in front of a garda outside the Dáil.

Val Pusanov (51) became argumentative and “awkward” and was arrested when he tried to climb back on to the bicycle but fell off a third time.

Judge Brian O’Shea found him guilty of drunk-cycling and fined him €400.

Handyman Pusanov, of Camden Street, Dublin 2, had pleaded not guilty.

He said the four beers he had at lunchtime had worn off and he was having trouble balancing because of an arm injury.

A garda told Dublin District Court he was on duty outside Dáil Éireann at 8.30pm last September 30 when he saw Pusanov falling off his bike twice at Merrion Street Upper.

He went to see if Pusanov was injured and noticed a strong smell of alcohol and that his speech was slurred.

When asked if he had been drinking, the accused said he had four cans of 5pc alcohol Dutch beer.

The garda advised him to park and secure his bike and walk home safely.

Pusanov was “very argumentative” and refused.

He was unsteady on his feet, tried to cycle off again, fell and was arrested.

The accused said it had been dark, rainy and slippery and he was having trouble balancing because his arm was in a plaster.

“If I felt drunk, I wouldn’t cycle,” he said.

Defence barrister Rory Mulvaney said Pusanov had a broken hand.

The garda had approached Pusanov because he was concerned he might be injured and “wasn’t looking to prosecute him”, the judge said.

Instead of taking the advice to park his bike, he became “awkward and stubborn”.

The judge accepted the accused had a cast on his arm, but said the reason he kept falling off the bike was because he was drunk.

Apart from a public order conviction in 2003, Pusanov had an “unblemished record”.

