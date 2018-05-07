A reveller who used foul language towards gardai after they found him wandering and covered in mud is "not sure what happened".

Drunk covered 'head-to-toe in mud' used filthy language to gardai, 'is not sure what happened'

Thomas Ward (26) was dazed and highly intoxicated, but he became abusive to officers when they tried to help him.

Judge David McHugh ordered Ward to donate €150 to Blanchardstown Hospice and said he would strike out the charges, leaving him without a conviction. The defendant, of Wellview Crescent, Mulhuddart, admitted before Blanchardstown District Court to public drunkenness, threatening and abusive behaviour and resisting arrest by Gda Declan Meehan.

The public order incident took place at Fortlawn Avenue, Clonsilla, on April 3 last year. Sgt Geraldine McManigan said gardai were on patrol shortly before 1am when they saw the defendant wandering around dazed and covered from head to toe in mud.

Sgt McManigan said Ward was highly intoxicated, and was arrested after he used foul language and became verbally abusive. The court heard Ward had never been in trouble before.

Defence lawyer Ciaran Mac- Loughlin said that Ward had been out drinking with friends. He said the defendant was "not quite sure" what had happened or how he got covered in mud.

"He believes that he got a call from a good friend in Australia asking him to visit his mother, who had just come out of hospital, and he believes that he went to do that," said Mr MacLoughlin.

The court heard that Ward's partner lived in the UK and he planned to emigrate there soon. He had one child, who is nine-months-old, the lawyer said.

Mr MacLoughlin also added that Ward wished to apologise for his behaviour, which had been completely out of character.

